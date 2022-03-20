Power Loom Training Centre for Women inaugurated

A Power Loom Training Centre for Women, set up by the Department of Business Administration, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM) under Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Central Ministry of Science and Technology, was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of Advisory Council, PES Trust, Shivamogga, Umadevi S Y.

Managing Director of Mumbai-based Kahani Design Works Prof Raman Madhok, UGC nominee Sahyadri College Governing Council Prof Govind Maheshwari, former minister and founder of MA Foi Group K Pandiarajan, Executive Director, East-West Group of Institutions, Bengaluru, Prof Nagabhushana T N, Bhandary Foundation Chairman Dr Manjunath Bhandary, Director-R&D and Consultancy Dr Manjappa S, Principal Dr Rajesha S, among others, were present.

The project titled ‘Socio-Economic development of Women Weavers community in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts of Karnataka’ was proposed by Dr Vishal Samartha, Director-MBA, project director, along with her team members, Prof Padmanabha B and Prof Samarth Shenoy, the co-principal investigators. The project received funding of Rs 27.91 lakhs.

The full-fledged Power Loom Training Centre for Women is set up with a view to empower the women weavers in the tradition of weaving which is being phased out.

The project has set a target of helping 140 women weavers within two years.

The introduction of this power loom through the project will reduce the physical stress on the legs and hands of women weavers, thereby improving the quality and quantity of finished products.

The main vision of the project is to empower women to earn their livelihood and improve their standard of living.