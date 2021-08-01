Power supply disrupted in Shanivarasanthe

Two overhead wires and an ABC cable wire were snapped after trees fell on the wires on Gudugalale Main Road and in Manjuru on Saturday night. As a result, the power supply was interrupted.

The town and the hobli were immersed in darkness on Saturday night.

Even though the repair works were done by 11 am on Sunday, there was frequent disruption of the power supply. People faced a lot of inconveniences.

CESC officers Hemanth Kumar and Lokesh, staff Girish, Abhishek and others took part in the restoration works.