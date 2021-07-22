Power supply disruption in Mangaluru

Power supply disruption in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 22 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 19:15 ist

There will be a disruption in power supply from the 11 kv feeder of 33/11 kv Nehru Maidan substation between 10 am and 5 pm on July 23.

The areas to be affected are Bunder Police Station, Noor Mohammed, Azeezuddin Road, J M Road, Chamber Road, Mukhyaprana Temple Road and surrounding areas, stated a release from Mescom.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

disruption in power supply
Mangaluru
Mescom
Nehru Maidan substation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 