Power supply disruption in Mangaluru

There will be a disruption in power supply from the 11 kv feeder of 33/11 kv Nehru Maidan substation between 10 am and 5 pm on July 23.

The areas to be affected are Bunder Police Station, Noor Mohammed, Azeezuddin Road, J M Road, Chamber Road, Mukhyaprana Temple Road and surrounding areas, stated a release from Mescom.