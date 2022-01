Power supply disruption in Mangaluru

There will be disruption in power supply from 110/33/11 kv Kulashekar substation from 10 am to 5 pm on January 5.

The areas to be affected are Naguri, Prashanthbagh, Kembar, Simon Lane, Shanthiguri, Meghanagara, Maroli, Garodi, Guddethota, Padil, Pumpwell, Mullagudde, Mahalingeshwara Temple, Nethravathi Layout, Padil Junction, Balipamaru, Ujjodi, Nekkaremar, Gorigudda, Ekkur, Kadekar, Jeppinamogaru, Vasuki Nagara, Alape Mutt, Kodakkal, Kannur, Adyar, Valacchil, Arkula, Meremajalu, Adyarpadavu. Nattimane, Bajjodi, Tarethota, Shanthikirana, Bikarnakatte, Sauhardalane, Shakthinagara School, Kanadka, Thimmappa Pai Colony and surrounding areas.

The power supply will also be disrupted from 11 kv Konaje, 11 kv Manjanady, 11 kV Ullal Express feeder and 33 kv Thokkottu line from 10 am to 5 pm. The areas to be affected are Thokkottu, Ullal, Someshwara, Kumpala, Kotekar, Talapady, Belmadota, Assaigoli, Tiblepadavu, Natekal, Mangalanagara, Urumane, Kinya Road, Paneer, Deralakatte Junction, Magandadi, Kanakere, Badakabail, Kucchigudde, Nitte Hospital, near Yenepoya Hospital, Bagambila, Kakkemajalu, Pattori, Nityanandanagara and surrounding areas, stated a release from Mescom.