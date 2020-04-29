PPE found dumped in rivulet

Suspected personal protection equipment (PPE) was found in a rivulet near Alevoor in Udupi district on Tuesday. Manipal police rushed to the spot on Wednesday and conducted an investigation.

It is not known as to who threw the material in the open and CCTV footage from the locality has been scrutinized by police.

It is not yet known whether the suspected PPE was used by any of the doctors or by nurses. Sources in Manipal police station said that PPE would have been thrown unscientifically by some in the medical fraternity and the wind would have blown it to the rivulet.

However, a lab report will only confirm whether it is a PPE or any other piece of plastic which looks like PPE, sources added.

Dr Prashant Bhat, district nodal officer for Covid-19 said that there are strict protocols which are being followed at all the swab collection centres while discarding the PPE. So the police investigation has to throw light on the episode.