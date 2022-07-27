Praveen Nettaru responded to calls for help at odd hours, recalls wife

"My only son was murdered. Now who is with me? They (the culprits) should be hanged to death," said Praveen Nettaru's mother Ratnavathy.

Praveen was the sole earning member in the family, with his two sisters being married.

Three years ago, he married Nutana, who works as a librarian at Vivekananda PU college in Puttur.

Ratnavathy said Praveen was planning to build a house on a plot at Nettaru.

As a step closer towards realising his dream, he had got a borewell sunk at the plot.

"The plot had been flattened to build the house. Now, his final rites had to be conducted on the same plot," said Shekhar, who conducted the rituals according to the traditions of the Billava community.

Praveen had recently opened a broiler chicken shop at Bellare. He was actively involved in Yuva Vahini and played a key role during the consecration of the Koti-Chennaiah shrine at Gejjegiri.

"He was always willing to help others. Praveen was never biased. He was liked by many, irrespective of age and caste. Despite being a BJP leader, he had many friends in Muslim community and Congress," Nutana said.

Nutana recollected that she remained with Praveen most of the time, till he closed his shop for the day.

"But on Tuesday, I had to visit the my mother's house and so, I was not present when Praveen closed his shop. If I was present, Praveen would not have been murdered," she said.

"Service was his very breath. He paid no heed to the warnings of his parents and mine. He used respond to calls for help at odd hours. But none came to his rescue when he was hacked to death," she said.

The last rites of Praveen Nettaru were performed at his native place Nettaru. His inconsolable wife Nuthana told a local TV channel that her husband was innocent and that no innocents should meet with the "injustice" he faced.

5 teams formed to crack case

Five police teams have been formed to track down the youth who hacked Praveen to death, police sources said.

With the registration number of the two-wheeler used by the suspects traced to Kerala, a team was sent to Kerala, they said.