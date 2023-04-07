Praveen Nettaru's family's housewarming on April 27

Praveen Nettaru's family's housewarming ceremony to be held on April 27

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 07 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 14:31 ist
The house being readied for house warming ceremony at Nettaru in Sullia. Credit: DH Photo

The housewarming ceremony of the newly built house for the family of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru will be held on April 27.

The house is built at Nettaru in Bellare of Sullia taluk. The house is named after Praveen.

'Sriganapathi Homa' and 'Sri Satyanarayana Puja' will be held at 8.40 am on April 27. As part of the housewarming ceremony, Kallurti Daiva Narthana Seve will be held at 7 pm, sources in the family said.

The foundation stone was laid for the house was laid on November 2. It has a plinth area of 2,700 sqft and has been constructed as per the blueprint prepared by the family at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh, sources added.

Praveen had dreamt of constructing a house for the family before his death. He was hacked to death by miscreants on July 26 with sharp weapons.

After the death of Praveen Nettaru, Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Praveen's kin, while the BJP handed over Rs 25 lakh, and Yuva Morcha gave Rs 15 lakh to the family. 

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Mangaluru

