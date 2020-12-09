Prayers offered at mosque during temple’s annual fair

Shanivarasanthe,
  Dec 09 2020
In a noble example of communal harmony, priests from the religions of Hinduism and Islam offered a special prayer at Jamia Masjid in Shanivarasanthe, on the occasion of the annual fair of Sri Beeralingeshwara-Prabala Bhairavi Parivara Daiva Temple.

The local Muslim leaders offered a warm reception to the rath yatre which was taken out after prayers were offered to the Gramadevathe and Parivara Devathe.

Priests Malatesh Bhat and Sheshachala Bhat offered special prayers at the mosque and said that people from Hindu and Muslim communities have been living in harmony in the village.

The youth should follow the example of their elders and carry on the tradition further to set a noble example of communal harmony, they said.

The Muslim priest at the mosque also offered a special prayer on the occasion.

Administrative committee chairman Hussain Saab, leaders Adil Pasha, Halappa and Diwakar were present.

The priests and the temple committee office-bearers were felicitated.

Masjid committee secretary Abdul Razaq, leaders Ameer Saab, Muhammed Pasha, Tariq, Hanif, Rangaswamy, Muhammed Gause, leaders Sharat Shekhar, B K Chandru, N B Ravi, Bojappa, Arvind, Akmal and Sardar were present.

