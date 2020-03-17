Prayers offered for elimination of coronavirus

Leaders of JD(S) visited different places of worship and prayed for the elimination of coronavirus.

JD(S) district committee president K M B Ganesh and other leaders offered special prayers at Chowdeshwari Temple, Jamia Masjid and churches.

The leaders said that prayers were offered to free the world from the virus.

“People must follow precautionary measures,” they said.

Leaders Sunil and Leela Sheshamma were present.

Meanwhile, Kodagu District Wakf Advisory Committee chairman K A Yakub has asked the members of the Muslim community, who have returned from foreign countries, to voluntarily provide their information to the health department.

He said a letter has been received from the District Health and Family Welfare Office in this regard.

“All those who have returned from foreign countries should self-quarantine at their houses for 14 days. They should avoid contact with others, including family members and should not visit any place,” he said.

A special prayer will be offered in all mosques in the district on March 20, he added.