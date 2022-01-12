Precautionary dose vaccination camp held

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 12 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 01:18 ist

A precautionary dose vaccination camp was held at the pellet plant and township area in the KIOCL Limits for the CISF staff and medical and paramedical staff. 

As many as 140 frontline workers of CISF personnel, company doctors and nurses were administered precautionary doses. 

KIOCL has completed 99.5% vaccination of its employees, their dependents and contract workers. 

