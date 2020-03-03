Precautionary measures in Kodagu against Covid-19

Precautionary measures are being taken against the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), in Madikeri.

As a Bengaluru-based techie has tested positive for Covid-19, the health department has announced a high alert.

Also, as Madikeri draws a large number of tourists, the preventive measures have been stepped up.

Awareness programmes were held in Raja Seat and other locations on Tuesday, about the symptoms of the virus, preventive measures and treatment.

Special attention has been provided at Kutta, Makutta and Karike, the areas which share its borders with Kerala.

People should immediately avail treatment in case of fever, cough and cold, the health department has said.

Two people who have returned from China to the district are being subjected to regular check-ups for the last three weeks.

Isolation wards have been opened in the district and taluk hospitals. The necessary equipment, masks, gowns and medicines are in stock. People need not panic, health department officials have said.