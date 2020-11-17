Preference for locals in Coorg Village stall allocation: DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy directed the officials from the department concerned to allocate the stalls in Coorg Village constructed near Raja Seat in a transparent way.

She was chairing a meeting on the development of Raja Seat, held at the DC’s office hall on Tuesday.

“Preference should be given to the locals while allocating stalls at Coorg village. If more organisations opt for a single stall, the selection should be done by picking the lots,” she said.

She also said that the stalls will be provided on rent for a year, at the prescribed fee.

Tourism department Deputy Director H Shashidhar said that a total of 15 stalls have been constructed at Coorg Village.

Departments of horticulture, tourism, women and child welfare, Taluk Panchayat, ITDP, CMC, Khadi and Gramodyog and coffee board will be allotted to the stalls and these departments will provide the stalls to the organisations registered with them, he added.

Terms and conditions

Raja Seat Development Committee will be managing the Coorg Village stalls through the department of horticulture and has imposed certain conditions.

The allocation will be for the period of one year. The permit should be renewed annually. The allocated stalls are not to be handed over to the private entities. Coffee tea, cold drinks and snacks are not to be sold in the stalls, stated the officials.

Only the products prepared in Kodagu district can be sold in the stalls. The rent should be paid to the development committee in the first week of every month. The electricity bills should be paid by the shopkeepers themselves. Cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained and waste management should be done properly, added the officials.