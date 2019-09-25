Preparations begin for Madikeri Dasara

As the district tries to bounce back to normalcy after being affected by floods and landslides, preparations have begun for Navaratri festival and Madikeri Dasara celebrations.

In the previous year, Dasara celebrations were confined to one day due to massive damages caused by floods. This time, the state government has announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for Madikeri Dasara Janotsava and the celebrations will be held on all ten days.

The ‘Dasha Mantapa’ procession will be observed with all pomp and gaiety, according to Madikeri Dasara committee.

The procession begins, with the culmination of ‘Jumbo Savari’ in Mysuru.

All the 10 temples will take part in ‘Dasha Mantapa’ procession this time. Best Mantapa will be awarded prizes. The procession did not take place last year.

The themes of Mantapa are based on mythological incidents. Around eight to ten lakh rupees are spent to prepare a single Mantapa. Artisans from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are invited to prepare the Mantapas, Manu, an office-bearer of a temple administration committee said.

Madikeri Dasara will start with ‘Karaga Utsava’ at 4 pm on September 29. Children’s Dasara, Women’s Dasara, Poets Meet, ‘Janapada Utsava’, Youth Dasara and cultural programmes will be held.

There is a possibility of more tourists turning up this time. Homestays and resorts have been offering special schemes for tourists this Dasara.

Ranjith Poovaiah, owner of a homestay said that there are a lot of homestays, hotels and resorts in Kodagu and they are supported by tourists.

Earlier to floods in 2018, around 20 lakh tourists visited the district annually. But, the number had decreased drastically after the calamity, he said.

Tourism department Assistant Director Raghavendra said that the number of tourists during the months June, July and August had fallen comparatively. It is hoped that the footfalls might improve after Dasara.

Savita, a resident of Madikeri said that the Madikeri Dasara procession has its own significance and people from various parts of the state come to Madikeri to witness the same. Dasara celebrations have now become ‘Janotsava’, the festival of people in real sense.