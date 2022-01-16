Preparations in full swing for Paryaya in Udupi

The temple town has geared up for Paryaya Mahothsava on January 18.

Vidyasagara Theertha Swami of Krishnapura Mutt will ascend the Sarvajna Peeta taking over the reins from outgoing Admaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami.

Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said that a total of 70 DySPs and PSIs would lead the security arrangements for Paryaya.

“About 60 ASIs, 650 head constables and police constables, 60 women head constables and police constables will be deployed. Four Anti Sabotage check teams, seven DAR, two KSRP platoons and one platoon of quick response teams are deployed,” he said.

He appealed to the devotees to remain at home and watch the proceedings on television channels due to Covid-19.

The civic workers of Udupi City Municipal Council carried out cleanliness and sanitisation at bus stands, streets and toilets in the city. The civic workers also cleaned the Car Street area on Sunday.

Mobile toilets have been erected at six places in the city for the convenience of the devotees visiting Udupi on two days.