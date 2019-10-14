Preparations in full swing for Theerthodbhava

Elaborate preparations are being carried out as the countdown has began for Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery at 12.59 am on October 18.

The Police department will ensure strict security for the event. Separate places have been reserved at the venue for VIPs and media personnel. Devotees can enter Talacauvery after ‘Mahamangalarati’ at the

temple.

Sacred chants will be recited at Talacauvery from 10 am on October 17 till ‘Teerthodbhava’, which is to take place at the auspicious moment of ‘Karkataka Lagna’ at 12.59 am on October 18. More than 10 priests, under the leadership of Anantakrishna, will take part.

Two LCD screens will be put up at the venue to stream the live video of the ‘Teerthodbhava’ ceremony.

Separate parking arrangements will be made for the day. Barricades have been placed around the ‘Theertha Kundike’, to prevent the rush of devotees.

Lights on roads, temple

High mast lamps will be installed for lighting. Around 2,000 tubelights will be installed on the road, starting from the main entrance of Bhagamandala, till Talacauvery. The temple has been decked up with decorative lights.

Ekikarana Ranga will offer mass meals to the devotees for a month. A ‘Sankalpa Mantapa’, constructed at Talacauvery, will be inaugurated on October 16. Cultural programmes will be held between 6 pm to 10 pm on October 17.

Biddatanda Thammaiah, Bhagamandala – Talacauvery Temple Managing Committee chairman, said that preparations for ‘Theerthodbhava’ have reached the last phase. The chariot procession will reach Talacauvery after 2 am on October 18.The temple committee has been adorning the roof of the Bhagamandala Temple with copper sheets worth Rs 48 lakh.

Facilities

Basic facilities will be provided at a cost of Rs 28.85 lakh to people who visit Triveni Sangama to perform rituals for their ancestors. Works on the same will begin after the temple fair. The tourists’ shelter ‘Yatri Nivas’ will be constructed at Bhagamandala, Thammaiah said.

He also said that the use of plastic has been strictly banned from October 17. He requested organisations to distribute the ‘theertha’ at the halls and not on the roads.