Preparations on for counting of votes

Necessary preparations are being made for the counting of votes for Madikeri City Municipal Council, said tahsildar Mahesh.

The counting will be done at St Joseph College on April 30.

Three counting rooms are set up for this purpose. Two tables will be placed in each of the rooms. A supervisor will be seated on one of the tables.

A counting assistant and a D group staff will be seated on the other. The counting will be held in three rounds.

The returning officer and the assistant returning officer will be present. Eighteen staff members will be deployed.

59.27% polling

During the voting held on Tuesday, out of the total 26,887 voters (13,166 male, 13,718 female and three others), 15,937 voters - 7,889 and 8,048 female voters have exercised their franchise at the 27 polling booths in 23 wards of Madikeri CMC, said tahsildar Mahesh.

The polling percentage is 59.27%.