'Prepare blueprint for laying underground cable in Subrahmanya'

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said that the energy department is committed to laying underground power cables in Subrahmanya.

The minister directed the Mescom managing director to prepare a blueprint for the project on laying UG cable in Subrahmanya.

Depending on the available funds, all efforts will be made to lay UG power cable, he said after inaugurating development works worth Rs 15 crore initiated through Mescom at Subrahmanya on Monday.

The laying of UG power cables will free the town of live overhead electricity cables, he added.

Works worth Rs 1,100 crore will be implemented in Mescom jurisdiction through Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the Central government. The scheme aims to improve the quality of power supply by increasing substations and other works. Works worth Rs 290 crore will be implemented in Mangaluru, he said.

Taking note of the increasing number of complaints about inordinate delays in replacing defunct transformers in rural areas, he said that officials have been directed to fix the problem within 24 hours of receiving complaints. In the past 45 days, 20,000 defunct transformers had been replaced within 24 hours in the state.

Under the Belaku scheme, 1,700 houses had been provided electricity out of 2,500 houses without electricity in Dakshina Kannada, he added.

Kumar said, “The government has scrapped the condition of obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from local bodies concerned before getting an electricity connection. The electricity connections will be given if the owner has Aadhaar and ration card.”

He said 33 kV underground power cable from 33 kV Guttigaru substation to Subrahmanya substation has been taken up.

“With the cooperation of consumers, Mescom is not running under losses, unlike Hescom and Gescom. The energy department is chalking out projects that will benefit consumers. To overcome hindrances posed by the forest department in laying power lines, a few amendments were made to ensure that development works are not affected, said the minister.

MLC Bhoje Gowda urged Mescom to supply quality electricity to the interior villages as farmers cultivate vegetables from January to April.

“Farmers in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru have been demanding quality electricity in three phases for the pump sets. Fluctuations in electricity have damaged several irrigation pump sets. To repair them, the farmers have to shell out Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000,” he added.

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara said that development works should be implemented within a time frame.