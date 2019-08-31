Prepare DPR for promotion of tourism: Minister Ravi

Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said that there are plans to develop Mullayyanagiri, Manikyadhara, Dattapeeta, Kalhathagiri, Kemmannugundi, Amrithapura, Belavadi temple and other tourist spots in the district. Officials have been asked to prepare a detailed project report on the same within 15 days.

Speaking after visiting Honnammanahalla, Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah on Saturday, he said there are ample opportunities for promotion of tourism in the district. There are plans for comprehensive development of Basavanahalli Kere, Kotekere, Hirekolale Kere, Ayyanakere and other lakes in the district.

He said there are plans to attract private investment for the promotion of tourism. Suggestions from the public will be sought for the development of tourist spots. Tourism generates employment.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has given thrust on promoting tourism.

He said the country has 20 special tourist spots and Karnataka’s Hampi is in the 17th position.

There are plans to develop tourism circuits in the state. There are 319 prime tourist spots in the state and 41 tourist circuits have been identified, he added.