Preparing condiments, confectionery help women earn their livelihood

At a time when many women have lost their source of livelihood following lockdown, here are Kumar and Bhavya, a couple from Aruvathokkalu in Gonikoppa, who have engaged women to help them in preparing various condiments, to supply to various bakeries in the district.

This, in turn, has helped them in supplementing the income of their families.

H N Kumar has been running a condiment manufacturing unit. The eatables prepared in the unit are sold to various bakeries in the district. There are 10 women and two men engaged to work in the unit.

They prepare Kajjaya, Holige, Chiroti, Chakkuli, Unde, Chakkuli Hudi, Rave Unde, Ellunde, Jilebi and others. After packing these condiments and confectionery, they are sold to bakeries in Gonikoppa, Virajpet, Kadanga, Karada, Cheyyandane, Kakkabe, Napoklu, Murnad, Madikeri, Kushalnagar, Siddapura, Nellihudikeri, Palibetta, Ponnampet, Srimangala, Kutta, Hudikeri, Balele, Thithimathi and other areas.

The unit also supplied sweets and condiments to marriages and other auspicious ceremonies. As per the tradition in Kodagu, Kajjaya and Chiguni are mandatory for marriages.

In addition, when people visit the house of elders to seek blessings during Cauvery Sankramana, they carry Kajjaya. Hence, there is a lot of demand for the Kajjaya prepared by Kumar.

Kumar, in the past, served as a mason. As he failed to fetch income to meet the needs of the family, he decided to prepare condiments and confectionery 10 years ago.

The self-employment started by him is helping women to become self-reliant as well.

Kumar said, "The cost of edible oil has increased. In addition, LPG cylinders have become expensive. Amid all the rise in price, we have to manage the business."

Manwi Ayyappa, Ayyappa Bakery owner from Karada said, "There is a good demand for the eatables prepared by the unit owned by Kumar. It is known for its quality.'