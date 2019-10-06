Presentations at 'Yuva Dasara' enthral the crowd

The dance and musical extravaganza during the 'Yuva Dasara', held at the Gandhi Maidan in town on Sunday, mesmerised the people.

The 'United King' dance troupe of Madikeri performed a dance show based on Lord Ayyappa. The people were spellbound by the 'Shiva Tandavam' dance show by 'Dream Star' of Kushalnagar.

The dance performance by 'Kings of Coorg' of Madikeri featured the story from the epics of Lord Narasimha slaying the demon Hiranyakashipu. The paraphernalia of the troupe amazed the gathering.

The issue on the Cauvery water dispute was reflected in the dance performance by 'Naughty Kids' of Suntikoppa. 'Adventure Dance Studio', 'Time Breakers' and 'Gang of Dancers' troupes also exhibited sizzling performances.

'Kings of Coorg', 'United King' and 'Natyalaya Dance Studio' troupes won the first, second and third places respectively in the competition held as a part of third edition of 'Yuva Dasara'.

People appreciated the singing by Jnana, the child artiste who has come to limelight through television shows. DJ Somu made people tap their feet.

The programme venue was fully packed at 8 pm and a lot of people watched the show standing up.