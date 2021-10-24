‘Cauvery preservation responsibility of every citizen'

‘Preservation of Cauvery is the responsibility of every citizen’

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Oct 24 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 00:25 ist
A puja was performed to an idol of River Cauvery, in the presence of Kirikodli Mutt pontiff Sadashiva Swami, in Kushalnagar on Saturday, as a part of 'Cauvery Nadi Jagrithi Yatre'.

The team of 'Cauvery Nadi Jagrithi Yatre' from Talacauvery to Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu moved towards Ramanathapura via Kushalnagar on Saturday.

The workers of Cauvery Maha Arati Balaga, Kushalnagar, welcomed the team traditionally.

At Cauvery Arati Kshetra near Ayyappaswamy Temple, Kushalnagar, a puja was offered to the idol of Mother Cauvery, by Kirikodli Mutt pontiff Sadashiva Swami. Priest Krishnamurthy Bhat and Somashekhara Shastry performed the rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, the pontiff said that the preservation of the river is the responsibility of every citizen.

One should take care not to pollute the river. By protecting the environment, we can build a good society, he added.

The ‘Cauvery Theertha’ filled in a ‘Kalasha’ will be poured in the sea in Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu.

Maha Arati Balaga convener Vanita Chandramohan, Cauvery Nadi Swachata Andolana leaders M N Chandramohan, M N Kumaraswamy and Siddaraju were present, among others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cauvery Nadi Jagrithi Yatre
Cauvery
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan Highlights: PAK win by 10 wickets, beat IND for the first time in T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan Highlights: PAK win by 10 wickets, beat IND for the first time in T20 World Cup

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 