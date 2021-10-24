‘Preservation of Cauvery is the responsibility of every citizen’

The team of 'Cauvery Nadi Jagrithi Yatre' from Talacauvery to Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu moved towards Ramanathapura via Kushalnagar on Saturday.

The workers of Cauvery Maha Arati Balaga, Kushalnagar, welcomed the team traditionally.

At Cauvery Arati Kshetra near Ayyappaswamy Temple, Kushalnagar, a puja was offered to the idol of Mother Cauvery, by Kirikodli Mutt pontiff Sadashiva Swami. Priest Krishnamurthy Bhat and Somashekhara Shastry performed the rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, the pontiff said that the preservation of the river is the responsibility of every citizen.

One should take care not to pollute the river. By protecting the environment, we can build a good society, he added.

The ‘Cauvery Theertha’ filled in a ‘Kalasha’ will be poured in the sea in Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu.

Maha Arati Balaga convener Vanita Chandramohan, Cauvery Nadi Swachata Andolana leaders M N Chandramohan, M N Kumaraswamy and Siddaraju were present, among others.