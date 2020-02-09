Preservation of Gurukula is the responsibility of society: Bhagwat

Education which does not inculcate humanity is not worthwhile opined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

Speaking at the valedictory programme of ‘Ardhamandalotsava’ at Prabodhini Gurukula in Hariharapura in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday, he stated that knowledgeable people utilise education and money for the good of the society.

It is necessary to have a good education for people to utilise the resources towards people’s welfare. Or else, instead of doing good, the same resources will do bad to society, said Bhagwat.

He further stated that Veda is the oldest known literary work in the world and Vedic knowledge is preserved amidst serious threats.

“One should strive to preserve the Gurukula system to protect the Vedas, as the Vedas provide guidance to achieve peace through knowledge. The current system of education that we follow is not ours but imposed on us by outsiders. We should identify ourselves with the Gurukula system,” he said and added that protection of Gurukula is the responsibility of the society.

A Vedic scholar from America, David Frawley, said that today’s world which is totally dependent on information technology is drifting away from the true consciousness. Technology should be in our control and not vice versa.