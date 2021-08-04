Preserve local dialects and culture, says Rangayana director

Ethnic communities in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts have associated themselves with Kodava and Arebhase culture. The local dialects of Kannada, such as Arebhase, need to be protected, opined, Rangayana, Mysuru, Director Addanda Cariappa.

He was speaking during an exhibition of a documentary on artiste Mohan Sona, organised by Karnataka Arebhase Cultural and Literary Academy at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Wednesday.

Addanda Cariappa stressed that the culture of any community would not survive if the language goes extinct.

"Kodava and Arebhase academies should organise programmes to encourage literature in both languages. Creative programmes should be chalked out to preserve the language and culture," he said.

The Rangayana director also said that Mohan Sona is well-known as an artist and a theatre person.

However, the struggles behind his achievement are worth knowing, he added.

Janapada Parishat district president B G Anantashayana said that the study of literature and culture is essential.

Arebhase Cultural and Literary Academy chairman Lakshminarayana Kajegadde said that the academy has been keeping the young generation in mind while organising the programmes.

The talent of the youth is being showcased by the academy, he added.

Kodagu Gowda Samaja president Periyana Jayananda, academy members Baitadka Janaki Bellyappa, Smitha Amrithraj, Chokkadi Prema Raghavaiah, Kusumadhara A T, Kannada and culture department assistant director K T Darshana, registrar Chinnaswamy and documentary director Jeevanram Sullia were present.