President to visit Talacauvery

President Ram Nath Kovind who will inaugurate General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri on February 6, will also visit Bhagamandala and Talacauvery to offer special puja. He will be accompanied by his wife Savitha Kovind.

The President will arrive at a temporary helipad at Chettimani on February 6. Later, he will travel by road to Talacauvery, situated 12-km away from Chettimani. Special puja will be offered at 10 am.

Later, using the chopper, he will reach Madikeri Golf Maidan. From Golf Maidan, he will travel to Sudarshan guest house, in Madikeri. After lunch, he will inaugurate the museum at 3.45 pm.

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat is likely to attend the inauguration of the museum. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the public will not be allowed for the inaugural programme. Only those with a pass will be allowed, said General Thimayya Forum members.