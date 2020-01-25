President's police medal for 19 Karnataka officers

A total of 19 police officers from Karnataka have got the President medal for their service to the police department on the eve of Republic Day. All the 19 officers have got medal for Meritorious Service. The governor will present the medals to the officers.

The officers are: B N Oblesh, Superintendent of Police, BMTF, Bengaluru; K M Mahadeva Prasad, Commandant, India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Munirabad.

Assistant Commissioners of Police: M G Pampapathi, Marathahalli sub-division; H N Dharmendra, Vijayanagar sub-division and Shankar M Ragi, Hubballi North sub-division.

Deputy Superintendents of Police: S T Chandrashekar, CID; C Siddaraju and S G Kariappa, SIT, Karnataka Lokayukta; Sangappa S Hullur, Kalaburagi Rural sub-division and A V Lakshminarayana, Magadi sub-division.

Police Inspectors: G Shankarappa (CID) and B S Satish, ACB, Udupi.

Police Sub-inspector: Babusingh H Kittur, Hubballi-Dharwad.

Assistant Sub-inspectors: K Venkatesh of Basavangudi traffic police station, Sukumar of Chikkamagaluru rural police station.

Assistant Reserve Sub-inspector: Rajkumar, DAR, Mysuru.

Head constables P S Shivakumar and G C Nanjundaiah of state Intelligence and R Ranganath, state crime records bureau (SCRB).