Prices of vegetables soar in Mangaluru

Fearing the complete closure of shops, people arrived at the market to purchase vegetables in large numbers.

Encashing the situation, the traders too increased the prices of vegetables. Tomatoes that were sold for Rs 15 to 20 per kg in the last few days were sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Long yard beans were sold at Rs 50 per kg while okra fetched Rs 60 per kg in the market. Onions were sold at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg.

The traders should have shown concern for the people who are affected by the lockdown. However, they have doubled the prices of vegetables. How can poor labourers purchase vegetables? asked a customer.

Owing to rumours, the price of chicken was reduced to Rs 50 per kg. On Monday, it had increased to Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg.