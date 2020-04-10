Priest, 6 others booked in Mangaluru for holding mass amid COVID-19 lockdown

Gangolli police have booked cases against Father Fred Mascarenhas of St Antony Church in Padukone, Nada village, and six others for holding mass prayers in the church on Thursday at 6.30 pm and violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Nada Gram Panchayat PDO received a complaint that priest and six others were offering mass prayers at St Antony church. When the PDO visited the spot, he noticed that priest and six others were offering mass prayers.

The mass prayer is a violation of the lockdown guidelines issued by Udupi DC. The police have registered cases under IPC sections 188, 269, 149.