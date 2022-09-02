Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mangaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Goldfinch City in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 02 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 14:59 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Goldfinch City in Bangrakuloor in Mangaluru where he will be addressing a gathering after launching several projects worth Rs 3,800 crore.

The Prime Minister was received with loud cheers upon reaching the venue.

NMPA officials explained to the Prime Minister on the growth of the Mangalore Port with a 3D model at the venue.

He was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Shobha Karandlaje, Sripad Yesso Naik, Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

