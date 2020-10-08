Prime suspect in BJP leader Balachandra Kalagi's murder shot dead

A prime suspect in the murder of BJP leader Balachandra Kalagi was shot dead from point-blank range by assailants at Shantinagar in Sullia police station limits of Mangaluru on Thursday.

The accused, Sampath, was declared dead on arrival by doctors at Sullia government hospital.

A year ago, Madikeri police had arrested Sampath for allegedly murdering BJP leader Balachandra Kalagi and making it look like death by accident.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH that Sampath was shot when he stepped out from his house in Shantinagar at 6 am. After firing a couple of shots, the assailants sped away in a getaway vehicle.

The assailants also attacked Sampath with a machete. Sources said Sampath died after being hit on the skull.

"Based on our initial investigation, the assailants were known to Sampath," SP said.

The first shootout in Sullia has triggered apprehensions among the residents.