Principal writes to agitating girls to appear for practical exams

  • Feb 22 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 23:39 ist

Muslim girl students who have refused to attend classes without the hijab have received letters asking them to attend the practical examinations from Udupi Government PU College principal Rudre Gowda.

The practical examinations will begin on February 25. Thirty marks are fixed for the practical exam and 70 marks for theory. According to pre-university education norms, the supplementary examination will not be conducted for practical subjects.

“I have written letters to three agitating students from the science stream to appear for their practical exams,” the principal told reporters.

