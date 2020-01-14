Priority for rejuvenation of lakes in state budget, says CM BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that priority would be given for rejuvenation of lakes in the upcoming state budget.

He was speaking during the 847th Jayantyotsava of Guru Siddarama Shivayogi, also known as Guru Siddarameshwara, at Sollapura in Ajjampura on Tuesday.

“Siddarama Shivayogi had worked on constructing lakes for the benefit of farmers during his time. There is a need to protect the lakes and to rejuvenate it. The rejuvenation of lakes will benefit farmers.”

Yediyurappa added that Shivayogi had also worked for the welfare of the people.

Stressing the need to improve groundwater, the chief minister said the rejuvenation of lakes would help in improving the water table. Scientific price should be fixed for farm produce, he added.

A large number of devotees took part in the Jayantyotsava

Warning

Yediyurappa warned police personnel of strict action if they posed any hurdle to the mediapersons, who had come to cover the programme. When the police prevented mediapersons at the entrance of the hall, the chief minister warned the police personnel.

Amit Shah visit

Yediyurappa said that BJP National President and Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Bengaluru on January 18.

The issue of Cabinet expansion will be discussed with him before taking a final call, he added.