Priority given for upgrading healthcare facilities in Dakshina Kannada: Angara

District-in-Charge Minister S Angara said that steps have been taken to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada.

12,56,821 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the district. The district Wenlock Hospital has been upgraded as a super speciality hospital. In addition, priority has been given to the supply of oxygen by upgrading health facilities, he said after hoisting the national flag during the 75th Independence Day celebrations held at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Sunday.

He said super speciality medicine block at a cost of Rs 23.5 crore, super special surgical block at a cost of Rs 35.2 crore, children’s special block with ICU bed at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore, 132 ventilators and 500 oxygen supported beds have been set up at Wenlock Hospital.

Calling upon people not to show a lethargic attitude, Minister Angara said that Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed strictly to check the spread of Covid-19.

The minister said “all of us should remember the freedom struggle by freedom fighters. Let us not forget the history of revolt of the people especially farmers, labourers against the British through Amara Sullia Horata between 1835-37," he said.

Various development works under Smart City Mission, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, minor irrigation departments are being initiated, for the overall development of the district. The process of setting up a plastic park in the district is in progress.

He called upon the citizens to become self-reliant and work towards building Atmanirbhar Bharat.

