'Priority to promote tourism in Kodagu'

Priority will be given for the promotion of tourism in Kodagu district, said Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Pushkar Kumar.

Speaking at 'Connect', a preparatory meeting, organised for tourism department at Coorg International Hotel on Friday, he said the tourism department is organising Karnataka International Travel Expo in Bengaluru from August 25 to 27.

India ranks 11th in the tourism sector at the global level. Kerala is moving ahead in the promotion of tourism. All efforts are being made to promote tourism in Karnataka, he added.

He said several programmes are organised to promote tourism in various districts in the state.

Hotel, Resort Association President Nagendra said, "All should cooperate for the development of tourism in the state. There is a need for improving basic facilities at the tourist spots in Kodagu district."

A tourist information centre should be set up in Madikeri to provide information to tourists on the tourist spots, he said.

Suitable facilities should be provided for trekking to Nishani, Pushpagiri and Tadiyandamol areas. Nalkunadu Palace should be developed. Free entry should be provided for tourists at Harangi, he added.

State Tourism Society Joint Secretary Ravindra and others were present at the meeting.