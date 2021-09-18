Priority will be given to providing facilities for colonies: MLA

Priority for providing facilities to colonies: MLA

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 18 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 22:22 ist
MLA M P Appachu Ranjan distributes fruits to a patient in Madikeri.

MLA Appachu Ranjan distributed fruits and biscuits to the patients at Ashwini Hospital, in the women's ward of the district hospital and the Designated Covid Hospital, on account of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Narendra Modi is one of the greatest prime ministers. His birthday is being observed in a unique manner across the country.

Priority will be given for the basic facilities in colonies in the next 15 days. Emphasis will be laid on providing roads, electricity connections and drinking water facilities, he added.

The MLA said that Dasara will be observed on a simple note this year.

There is a need to give priority to the health of the people due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, Dasara will be a simple affair, he said.

