'Private banks perform poorly in govt scheme implementation'

District Level Review Committee chairman and ZP CEO Dr Kumar expressed displeasure over the negligent attitude of private sector banks in the implementation of Central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).

He was speaking at a District Credit Plan and District Level Review Committee (DCP and DLRC) meeting for banking development in Dakshina Kannada district, held at Nethravathi Hall on the premises of the ZP office in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Stating that the district has marked 31% achievement in PMJDY, he said that majority of nationalised banks have performed well. However, the privatised banks, ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank have made 0% achievement in implementing PMJDY.

Dr Kumar said that the Gram Panchayat administrations in the district have been asked to conduct awareness programmes towards the social security schemes such as PMJJBY and PMSBY at village levels.

There is an aim to make the district a 'Bima district', he said.

The Lead Bank manager said that 1,17,824 accounts have been opened under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) scheme, while 5,667 sanctions were made under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in the district as of March 7, 2022.

Banks in the district have disbursed Rs 306.84 crore under 28,146 loan accounts under the Mudra scheme up to the third quarter of FY 2021-22, he added.

Deposits and advances

District Lead Bank Manager Pravin M P said the total banking business in Dakshina Kannada stood at Rs 90,766.07 crore with a year-on-year growth of 9.86%, as of December 31, 2021.

Deposits were at Rs 55,772.72 crore indicating a growth of 8.96%. Advances stood at Rs 34,993.35 crore showing a growth of 11.34 % (year on year).

The credit deposit (CD) ratio for the period was 62.74% showing an increase of 1.34% from the corresponding CD ratio of 61.40%.

DCP for 2022-23 released

The District Credit Plan (DCP) for the year 2022-23 was released by ZP CEO Dr Kumar on the occasion. As per the same, the total credit outlay for the district is set at Rs 21,023 crore and for the priority sectors, it is Rs 14,223 crore.

DCP targets for agriculture, MSME, housing and education are Rs 6,651 crore, Rs 5,213 crore, Rs 1,462 crore and Rs 107 crore respectively.

Lead Bank awarded

The District Lead Bank has won the third prize at the state level towards the implementation of the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). The award by Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Ministry of MSME, was handed over to the District Lead Bank manager on the occasion.

RBI, Bengaluru, AGM P Bishwas; Canara Bank, Mangaluru Circle Office General Manager Yogeesh Acharya and Canara Bank, Mangaluru Circle Office DGM Srikanth V K were present at the meeting.