Private bus gutted in blaze

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 23 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 00:51 ist

A private luxury bus plying from Kottur near Ballari to Mangaluru was completely gutted in a fire accident near Tiger Circle in Manipal in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Manipal police, eight passengers were inside the bus when the fire was first noticed in the driver's cabin.

The bus driver and the conductor ensured that all passengers had alighted safely before informing the police.

Manipal police and fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire within an hour.

According to police, the front portion of the bus was gutted in the blaze and the bus was later shifted to a nearby garage to avoid traffic congestion. 

bus gutted
Fire
Manipal
Manipal police

