Private buses to remain off road till May 31

Though Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa permitted the operation of private buses, private bus operators in Dakshina Kannada district have decided not to operate buses until May end.

Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association president Dilraj Alva said, "Technically, private bus operators are not able to operate services as all of us have surrendered our permits. If we start services we will have to pay the tax for an entire month. Hence, we have decided to resume bus services from June 1.”

In addition, bus owners had appealed to the government on exempting private buses from paying tax for the next six months. The private buses had suspended there services since March 24.

"We will find it difficult to operate for the next three months due to the conditions laid down by the government. The government has allowed only 30 passengers in each bus to maintain social distancing. The bus owners will also urge RTA to revise the bus fares," he said.