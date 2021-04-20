Private school, 2 houses, in Mangaluru declared containment zones

A private school, two houses and a convent in Dakshina Kannada district were on Monday declared as containment zones.

A private school near Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru has been declared as a containment zone on Monday after 19 individuals tested positive for Covid-19. A house in Kuloor in Mangaluru was also declared as a containment zone after six members of a family tested positive.

“The health department declared a house in Manchi in Bantwal taluk as a containment zone after six of a family tested positive on Sunday. A convent in Mangaluru too was declared a containment zone on Saturday after inmates tested positive for the virus,” said Dr Ashok H, district nodal officer for Covid-19.

A private PU college in Mangaluru has cancelled preparatory exams for its second year PU students after a few teaching faculties and students contracted the virus.

A school in Guthigaru village of Kadaba cancelled preparatory examinations for SSLC students after three students tested positive. These students are in home isolation. Swab samples of other students have been sent to the laboratory for reports, according to officials.

All religious programmes as part of Brahmakalashotsava and annual temple fair at Sri Somanatha Temple at Someshwara near Ullal have been cancelled. Temple executive officer said that the fair at the temple between April 18 and May 1 had been cancelled as per the order from the taluk magistrate.

218 fresh cases

A total of 218 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in Dakshina Kannada on Monday taking the tally of cases to 38,361. The number of discharges is 35,736.

The district has 1,881 active cases. About 46,318 cases have been booked since March for violating a guideline governing masks.

An amount of Rs 48,068,30 has been collected as fine so far.

Passes mandatory

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that passes were mandatory for organising public programmes including marriages, birthday parties and other celebrations.

The passes will be issued as per the government guidelines limiting the number of guests by MCC Commissioner, chief officers of urban local bodies and panchayat development officers.

The officials should ensure that Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed by the people attending the functions. Cases will be booked against the organisers and premise owners for any kind of violations under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and also under the appropriate sections of the IPC.

Maximum number of people allowed for wedding ceremonies in open grounds will be 200 and 100 if events are conducted in halls.

For birthdays, only 50 people are allowed in open spaces and 25 in indoors. While 50 people will be allowed to take part in funerals in open spaces, only 25 persons will be allowed in closed places.

“The number of participants for political programmes is 200. Religious rituals are prohibited as per the guidelines issued by the state government,” said the DC.