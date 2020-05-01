Probe into source of Covid-19 in DK: KPCC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 01 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 20:40 ist

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson P V Mohan has urged the district administration to find out the source of coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district. 

Already, three people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the district. Shaktinagara and Boloor in Mangaluru have been sealed. There is no clarity on how a woman from Kasba in Bantwal contracted the virus on April 19, he added.

Now, a hospital in Padil has also emrged as a hotspot of the Covid-19. About 70 cases in Nanjangud were due to the contact of a man, the spokesperson said

“We do not want to convert Dakshina Kannada into Nanjangud. In spite of the spread of the virus, the source of the virus is still a mystery. The government should order a probe into the cause of spread of coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada,’’ Mohan demanded.

A KAS-rank officer should be appointed to monitor the Covid-19 designated hospital, he added.

