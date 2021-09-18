Problems galore in Madapura GP limits

There are plenty of problems in Madapura Gram Panchayat limits. The officials and the Gram Panchayat have been neglecting the development of the villages, alleged residents.

With the increase in population, the authorities failed to provide any basic facilities in the Gram Panchayat limits.

Those who lost their houses in 2018 landslides were provided 481 houses at Jamboor in Madapura. However, the authorities have forgotten about providing the basic amenities in the villages, said the residents.

The market road in the GP limits is in deplorable condition and the vehicle users along with pedestrians are inconvenienced due to the deplorable condition of the road.

Owing to the poor condition of the road, the traders find it difficult to carry farm produce to the shandy market for sale.

With the encroachment of the drains, the road has become narrow. However, the Gram Panchayat authorities have failed to clear the encroachments, alleged the traders.

Further, Jamboor and Moovathoklu face disruption in water supply frequently even during the rainy season.

All those who go trekking to Kotebetta have to pass through Madapura. However, the public toilet in Madapura is crying for attention. Owing to the lack of cleanliness, the entire area reeks of a nauseating smell.

Even garbage disposal is a challenge in the Gram Panchayat limits. Though authorities have identified land at Moovathoklu for waste disposal and crematorium, the khata of the said land has not been changed. As a result, the garbage disposal is still a problem in the GP, said a resident, Haneef.