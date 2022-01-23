Procession of Narayana Guru portrait on January 26

Procession of Narayana Guru portrait on January 26

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 23 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 23:25 ist

Members of various like-minded organisations and Left and secular parties will take out a procession of the portrait of Narayana Guru on January 26.

To condemn the rejection of a proposal on a tableau of Narayana Guru sent by the Kerala government to take part in the Republic Day parade, the members will take out a procession of the portrait of Narayana Guru from Clock Towers to DC’s office in Mangaluru.

Sunil Kumar Bajal on behalf of the organisers said Narayana Guru had propagated equality and also fought for the rights of women.

“It is not right on part of the BJP government to show disrespect to Narayana Guru owing to differences in ideology. The disrespect has hurt the sentiments of the people. By respecting Narayana Guru, we have shown our commitment to building equality in the society,” he added.

VHP to support 

Meantime, VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that the procession of Narayana Guru initiated by Congress veteran leader Janardhan Poojary on January 26 will be supported by the VHP.

Poojary had called for all people irrespective of caste and religion to take part in the procession.

Rally

To create awareness of the messages of Narayana Guru, the youth wing of JD(S) of Dakshina Kannada will organise a rally from State Bank Circle in Mangaluru to Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple at 11.30 am on January 24.

MLC B M Farooq will flag off the rally, stated a release from Youth JD(S) district president Akshith Suvarna.

