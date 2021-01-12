Produce movie in Arebhashe language: Appachu Ranjan

  Jan 12 2021
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 23:50 ist
MLAs M P Appachu Ranjan and K G Bopaiah inaugurate an Arebhashe play show in Madikeri.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan advised people to produce movies in Arebhashe language, for the promotion and growth of the language.

He was speaking at an Arebhashe play show programme, ‘Sahebru Bandave!!’, organised by Arebhashe Samskrithi Mathu Sahithya Academy at St Joseph Educational Institutions, in Madikeri.

The production of movies helps in the growth of a language. Even the state government extends financial assistance for the production of movies, he said.

MLA K G Bopaiah, who heads a committee to look into encroachment of government properties, said, “Arebhashe play and Arebhashe literary works help in saving the language.”

He lauded the staging of the play in Arebhashe language.

MLC Veena Achaiah called upon the people to give priority to the mother tongue.

There is a need to save Arebhashe language, she said.

Akashvani announcer Subraya Sampaje said that all forms of art, including Gamaka, music, Yakshagana, Talamaddale and play should be held in Arebhashe language.

‘Sahebru Bandave!!’ play director Jeevanram Sullia said that Arebhashe is spoken by all irrespective of caste and religion in Sullia.

Kodagu Gowda Vidya Sangha president Hosooru Ramesh Joyappa said that culture can be saved only when language is conserved.

Arebhashe Samskrithi Mathu Sahithya Academy president Lakshminarayana Kajegadde and others were present.

