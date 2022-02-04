Programme organised to mark World Leprosy Day

As many as 100 delegates attended a programme to mark World Leprosy Day at Decennial Memorial Hall in Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) recently.

The programme was organised by the Department of Dermatology, St Joseph Leprosy Hospital, in association with the Tokyo-based Sasakawa Health Foundation.

FMMC Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D Souza was present.

A video message for World Leprosy Day by Yohei Sasakawa, from Sasakawa Health Foundation, was played during the programme.