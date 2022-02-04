Programme organised to mark World Leprosy Day

Programme organised to mark World Leprosy Day

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 04 2022, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 23:55 ist

As many as 100 delegates attended a programme to mark World Leprosy Day at Decennial Memorial Hall in Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) recently.

The programme was organised by the Department of Dermatology, St Joseph Leprosy Hospital, in association with the Tokyo-based Sasakawa Health Foundation.

FMMC Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D Souza was present.

A video message for World Leprosy Day by Yohei Sasakawa, from Sasakawa Health Foundation, was played during the programme.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World Leprosy Day
programme
Father Muller Medical College
Sasakawa Health Foundation
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

 