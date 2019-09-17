Programmes on all 9 days of Madikeri Dasara

At the preparatory meeting on Madikeri Dasara, a decision was taken to organise programmes for all the nine days during Madikeri Dasara celebrations.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy. It was decided to organise Madikeri Dasara in a grand way.

Cultural programmes will be held at Gandhi Maidan from September 30 to October 8. Dasara will be flagged off with the Karaga Utsava of four Shakthi Devathe in Madikeri on September 29. The cultural programmes will be inaugurated at 6.30 pm on September 30.

The sports meet will be held in the month of September itself. The office-bearers of the Dasara Committee appealed to the officials to make arrangements for mobile toilets, lightings for the government buildings, parking facilities and special bus services.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said the Dasha Mantapa Samithi members should maintain discipline during Shobhayatre.

Members appealed to the deputy commissioner to declare holiday for schools and colleges during Dasara and postpone the examinations. To this, the deputy commissioner promised to hold talks with the officials from the Education Department and take a final call.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy also directed CMC Commissioner Ramesh to repair all the roads and streetlights by September 27.

Dates of programmes

October 2 - Makkala Dasara

October 3 - Janapada Habba

October 4 - Poets' meet

October 5 - Yuva Dasara

October 6 - Mahila Dasara

October 7 - Ayudha Puja

October 8 - Dasha Mantapa Shobhayatre