Prohibitory orders imposed in Kodagu today

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kodagu today, as a precautionary measure. Taking out rallies has also been banned.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders, as there is a possibility of Hindu outfits taking out a rally to commemorate the death anniversary of Kuttappa, who died during the communal riot that broke out during Tipu Jayanti in 2015.

Security has been stepped up in the district. Additional police forces have been deployed and a high alert is maintained in sensitive places.

The prohibitory orders invoked as per the powers of the District Magistrate, guaranteed under the sections 144, 144 (A) of IPC 1973 and column 35 of Karnataka Police Act 1963, will be in force between 6 am and 12 midnight on Wednesday (today).

Activities banned

Victory processions, protests, bursting firecrackers, wearing black badges in protest, waving black flags, raising slogans, exhibiting banners or flags in vehicles, is banned.

People are prohibited from gathering in public.

Except for the security personnel deployed at the banks and ATMs, no other private persons are allowed to carry weapons in public.

Government programmes, marriages and other auspicious functions will be held as scheduled. Other meetings, speeches, gherao or processions are not allowed, said Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha.

Paramilitary forces and police forces conducted a march past in Madikeri on Tuesday.