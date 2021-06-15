Project to plant saplings on river banks

Project to plant saplings on river banks

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jun 15 2021, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 00:49 ist

Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan initiated a project to plant 1,000 saplings on the banks of River Cauvery in Kushalnagar.

The project is taken up by Cauvery Swacchata Andolana in Rasool Layout.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaivardhan said that there is a need to give emphasis to planting saplings and thereby help conserve nature.

Kushalnagar Urban Development Authority president M M Charan and others were present.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kushalnagar
B Jaivardhan
planting saplings
banks of River Cauvery
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 