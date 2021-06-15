Project to plant saplings on river banks

Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan initiated a project to plant 1,000 saplings on the banks of River Cauvery in Kushalnagar.
The project is taken up by Cauvery Swacchata Andolana in Rasool Layout.
Speaking on the occasion, Jaivardhan said that there is a need to give emphasis to planting saplings and thereby help conserve nature.
Kushalnagar Urban Development Authority president M M Charan and others were present.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma
How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory
Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how
Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary
Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?
Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease
Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village
Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies