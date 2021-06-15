Project to plant saplings on river banks

Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan initiated a project to plant 1,000 saplings on the banks of River Cauvery in Kushalnagar.

The project is taken up by Cauvery Swacchata Andolana in Rasool Layout.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaivardhan said that there is a need to give emphasis to planting saplings and thereby help conserve nature.

Kushalnagar Urban Development Authority president M M Charan and others were present.