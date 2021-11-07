‘Prophet Mohammed propagated humanity’

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 07 2021, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 01:01 ist
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind secretary Akbar Ali speaks at the ‘Prophet Mohammed Athyutaa Maadari Ahiyana’ programme organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind at CPC Layout in Madikeri.

"The world is there for all of mankind. It will be of no use without mankind," said Jamaat-e-Islami Hind secretary Akbar Ali.

He was speaking during the 'Prophet Mohammed Athyutaa Maadari Ahiyana' programme organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind at CPC Layout in Madikeri.

"The world is not restricted to one religion. The creator had created only one religion. We made it into different religions," he said.

"There are 800 crore people on this earth. Amid rivers, houses, birds and animals, the earth rotates, which is a natural phenomenon. There is no need for a government for it. However, we have failed to understand the reality. As a result, hate is on the rise," he lamented.

"The Prophet Mohammed had propagated humanity. However, we are engaged in sending our parents to old-age homes. The respect and care for parents have declined. Will those who send their parents to old-age homes be able to save the health of society? he asked.

District convener P K Abdul Rehman said, "Festivals should ward off our difficulties."

The Prophet Mohammed had brought in reforms. He had tried to eradicate darkness from society, he added.

CMC member B Y Rajesh said that all the epics like Mahabharatha, the Quran, and the Bible spread the message of humanity. However, efforts are on to sow the seeds of hate for political gain.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
Prophet Mohammed
Madikeri
Kodagu

