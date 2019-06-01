Proposal for traffic signals on 18 locations in Udupi

The district police have submitted a proposal to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to install traffic signals at 18 junctions on NH 66 and NH 165A that are highly vulnerable to accidents.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Nisha James told mediapersons that the proposal was submitted with expert recommendations from Manipal institute of Technology (MIT) during the phone in-programme.

Nisha said the signals needs to be installed at Tallur, Sangam, Hemmadi in Kundapur taluk and Padubidri, Balaipade and Ambagilu in Udupi taluk.

On Malpe-Manipal stretch, the traffic signals are recommended at Malpe Junction, Karvali Bypass, Bannanje, MGM, Kalsanka, Shiribidu, MIT Circle and Tiger Circle. Steps would be taken to install CCTV cameras in all these junctions, SP added.

A resident said the haphazard parking of autorickshaws near District Hospital in Ajjarakad, Udupi was creating traffic chaos.

Haphazard parking was also choking traffic near Gundibailu area, another resident complained.

She also received complaints about opening of liquor shops at odd hours and autorickshaw drivers demanding excess fare. Nisha warned that the traffic violators would be punished severely. Since May 25, 11,736 traffic violation cases have been booked in Udupi district and 4,401 in Udupi city limits. She promised to redress stray dog menace in Mulur-Uchila areas by bringing the issue to the notice of authorities concerned.

A resident of Karkala told SP that a manhole on the road near Borugudde in Karkala town was left open by the civic workers, a few days ago.

In the past few months, 67 Matka cases were registered and 80 persons were arrested, and 16 gambling case were registered and 135 were arrested.

Seven NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case were registered and eight people were arrested.

As many as 374 cases were registered under drunken driving, 365 under COTPA and 14,348 cases for not wearing helmets.