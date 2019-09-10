Proposal on Shivani Police Station lying idle

The proposal to set up a police station at Shivani in Ajjampura taluk is lying idle.

There is a scope to set up a station if an average of 300 IPC cases are registered for a period of three years. The distance from the new police station to that of the old station should be 20 km.

Ajjampura was announced as taluk three years ago. There are outposts at Shivani and Antharaghatte in Ajjampura police station jurisdiction. Last year, 386 cases were registered in Ajjampura police station, while 201 cases are registered so far in Ajjampura.

Shivani is situated 14 km away from Ajjampura. Shivani is one of the largest hobli centres in the district. Kallenahalli, Cheeranahalli, Shivani, Tyagadakatte, Anuvanahalli, Narayanapura, Javooru, Chikkanavangala, Bukkambudi Gram Panchayats come under the jurisdiction of Shivani hobli.

A villager, Guru, said, "It is a long-pending demand to set up a police station at Shivani. Now, the proposal is lying idle."

Another villager S V Sadashiva said, "Incidents of theft and accidents take place in Shivani. Majority of the cases are not registered as victims make a compromise instead."

SP Harish Pande said, "There is a proposal to set up a police station at Shivani and traffic station at Tarikere. As the number of cases registered is less, the proposal was not approved."

Tarikere MLA D S Suresh said. "I will initiate measures to persuade the state government after verifying the police station proposal."