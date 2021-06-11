Proposal to privatise Covid Care Centre opposed

Alleging that preparations are being made to transfer the Covid Care Centre in the government hospital to private hands, the local residents and activists from various associations and the hospital staff urged the hospital administration not to privatise the Covid Care Centre.

The people said that the centre has functioned well when there were a lot of Covid-19 positive cases in the region.

Now, when the cases are coming down, the centre should not be handed over to a private organisation, they said.

The people alleged that two representatives from the ‘Doctors For You’ organisation have visited the hospital recently and have demanded the administration to hand over the Covid Care Centre to them.

The proposal should not be approved, the residents and the staff urged hospital administration officer Ravindra.

The administrative officer assured that they will hold a discussion with the elected representatives and higher officials before coming to a conclusion.

Government Employees’ Association president Pradeep, Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners’ Association president Mohan, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike taluk unit president K N Deepak, Town Panchayat member P K Chandru and B R Mahesh were present.